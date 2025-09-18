Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Zimbabwe will be looking to inflict the pain of a series white wash when it takes on Namibia in the third and final T20 game of a three match series. Zimbabwe have dominate the first two games with both their batting and bowling unit exceeding expectations. With not much time left for the World T20 qualifiers, it is imperative for Zimbabwe to gain some much needed momentum. Namibia on the other hand will be battling it out for their pride. The team needs to learn from its mistakes quickly and put up a stiff resistance this evening. Zimbabwe versus Namibia will start from 5:00 PM IST. Sri Lanka Defeat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025; Dushan Hemantha, Kamil Mishara Power Sri Lanka to 2-1 Series Victory.

Brian Benett and Tadiwanashe Marumani looked good in the top order for Zimbabwe, making good use of the power plays. The duo will be keen to continue their good scoring streak into the final game. Sikandar Raza has chipped in with some quick fire runs in the latter stages of the innings as he has not been pressed into service yet. Blessing Muzarabani is their frontline pacer and go to bowler to pick up wickets.

Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibians skipper, has been around for some time with the national team and his experience will come in handy. Malan Kruger and Nicol Loftie-Eaton are batters that have chipped in with good scores and Namibia will need them to fire again. Bowling is a problem area for them team with the unit needing to improve their economy rate in particular.

Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2nd T20I 2025 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2nd T20I Date Thursday, September 18 Time 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube Channel (Live Streaming)

When is Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2nd T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Namibia National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 match will be played on Thursday, September 18. The Queens Sports Club will host the ZIM vs NAM 1st T20I 2025 and start at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2nd T20I 2025?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Namibia three-match T20I series 2025 in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs NAM 2nd T20I 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming options of Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2nd T20I 2025, read below.

How To Watch the Free Online Live Streaming of Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2nd T20I 2025?

Unfortunately, due to a lack of an official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Namibia 2025 T20I series in India, audiences will not have a viewing option of ZIM vs NAM 2nd T20I 2025. However, Zimbabwe Cricket will provide an online viewing option of ZIM vs NAM 2nd T20I 2025 on their YouTube channel for free in India. Zimbabwe have belief with them currently and they should secure another win here.

