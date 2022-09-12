Dubai, Sep 12: Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said several of his players having competed in the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League in the UAE had played a vital role in the side defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night. Shanaka added that the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had lifted the IPL 2021 trophy despite losing the toss to Kolkata Knight Riders, and there were ample lessons from that contest to not be disheartened when Pakistan won the toss. After Pakistan won the toss, they sent Sri Lanka in to bat. The islanders, despite losing five wickets for just 58 on the board in the ninth over, still managed to amass 170/6, which turned out to be the winning total.https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/cricket/sri-lankan-cricketers-celebrate-after-asia-cup-2022-victory-over-pakistan-watch-video-4193468.html

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

Traditionally due to the dew factor, which comes into play in D/N matches, teams winning the toss in the desert usually elect to field first, and Pakistan too did the same by sending Sri Lanka in to bat. Shanaka said his side took lessons from CSK's win against KKR in 2021, where, despite being at the disadvantage after being asked to bat first, Dhoni's side won the title. "If I go back to IPL 2021, it was Chennai (Super Kings) who won the final after batting first. These youngsters (team-mates) know the conditions and situation really well," said Shanaka after the final.