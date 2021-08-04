Indian wrestler Deepak Punia qualified for the quarterfinals of the men's freestyle 86kg wrestling event by defeating Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor 12-1 in the first round.

Check tweet here:

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).