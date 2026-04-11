Inter Miami host Red Bull New York at the Nu Stadium tonight, looking to bolster their Eastern Conference title defence. Currently fourth with 11 points, the Herons remain unbeaten in their last five league matches. Managed by Javier Mascherano, Miami aim to convert recent draws into decisive victories. The Red Bulls, led by Michael Bradley, sit seventh. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr Come Together for LEGO’s Viral FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign.

They enter this clash following a clinical 4-2 victory against FC Cincinnati, powered by prolific young striker Julian Hall. However, for fans, Lionel Messi remains the focal point for Javier Mascherano's side.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Red Bull New York MLS 2026 Match?

Lionel Messi is fit and expected to captain Inter Miami. Following a goal-scoring performance in last week’s 2-2 draw against Austin FC, the Argentine superstar leads a squad looking to secure their first victory at their brand-new home. The eighth-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in clinical form this season, tallying six goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

While Messi and Luis Suárez are confirmed starters, Mascherano faces some selection challenges in midfield. Tadeo Allende is a major doubt following a hamstring injury sustained in training, which could see German Berterame handed a starting role

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).