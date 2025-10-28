King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr will switch their focus on the Kings Cup of Champions where they face Al-Ittihad in the third round tie. Al-Nassr have won their last five games in the league and are looking solid under new boss Jorge Jesus. After a disappointing last campaign, the team it seems has learnt from the past mistakes and the addition of quality players in the transfer window has only strengthened them further. Opponents Al-Ittihad on the other hand have lost two of their last three games and looking a bit short on confidence. They will need to play to their true potential in order to challenge their in form hosts. ‘Always Hungry for More!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 950 Goals and Al-Nassr’s Win Over Al-Hazem in Saudi Pro League 2025–26 (See Post)

Al-Nassr will feature in this tie without Marcelo Brozovic, who is not fully fit. Cristiano Ronaldo is the in form player in the final third and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet. He has been supported well by compatriot Joao Felix as the support striker. Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman will be the two wingers and we know what they are capable of in terms of creating chances. Abdullah Al-Khaibari will likely sit deep and act as a defensive cover for the hosts.

Karim Benzema is the heartbeat of this Al-Ittihad side going forward and he will keep the opponent defence at bay. N'Golo Kanté with his ability to track runners in midfield has a key role to play in this crunch game. Mahamadou Doumbia and Fabinho are the wide attackers but can interchange positions as the game progresses.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Date Wednesday, September 24 Time 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Al-Awwal Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Telecast

When is Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Al-Nassr will take on arch-rivals Al-Ittihad for the second time this season, when both teams clash in the Round of 16 King Cup of Champions 2025-26 match on Tuesday, October 28. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad match is set to be played at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh and will kick off at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo Receives 'Best of All Time' Award From Liga Portugal, Al-Nassr Star Reacts On His Achievement (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the King Cup of Champions 2025-26 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad match live on television in India. For the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2025–26, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 Football Match?

Although the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad, King Cup of Champions 2025–26 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website, but they would need to have a pass. Al-Nassr are unstoppable at the moment and should race to a 2-0 victory in this game.

