Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers. He is in good form and has been scoring regularly in International Football as well. Amid this, he was invited and honored by the Portuguese football league, Primeira Liga (Liga Portugal). In the recent award ceremony, Ronaldo received the "Best of All Time" award. The star footballer also reacted to his award as he shared a post on Instagram, thanking his fellow teammates and coaches and everyone for the support. Chelsea Football Club Charged With 74 Breaches in FA's Agent Regulation Rules Between 2009 to 2022, Deadline Given For Response.

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives 'Best of All Time' Award

