Al-Nassr hosts Al-Shabab on 17 January in a high-stakes Saudi Pro League 2025-26 fixture. Al-Nassr enter the match desperate to arrest a slump that has seen them go winless in their last four competitive outings, leaving them seven points adrift of league leaders Al-Hilal. Novak Djokovic Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Mental Fortitude After Receiving First-Ever Globe Sports Award From Star Footballer, Highlights His 'Mind Over Matter' Approach.

Despite a record-breaking start to the Saudi Pro League under Jorge Jesus, the Riyadh giants have stumbled in the opening weeks of 2026, falling seven points behind unbeaten league leaders Al-Hilal. The manager faces a significant selection crisis as the squad has been depleted by a wave of disciplinary issues and injuries following a heated derby against Al-Hilal earlier this week.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Yes, the Portuguese superstar remains the focal point of Jesus’s attack and will likely take the field at Al-Awwal Park. Ronaldo, the league's current top scorer with 15 goals this season, is fully fit and expected to start despite recent rumors of minor muscle fatigue. He played the full 90 minutes in Monday's 3–1 defeat to Al-Hilal, where he scored the opening goal before a second-half collapse by his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Ahead of Matchday

The veteran forward remains on a quest for his 1,000th career goal, currently sitting at 958. His presence is deemed vital tonight as Al-Nassr navigate a period of poor form, having secured only one victory in their last five league games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).