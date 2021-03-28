England have been in flying form in qualifiers off late and will be looking to make it two wins out of two when they take on Albania in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game. Gareth Southgate has a lengthy list of star players to choose his starting eleven from in Tirana and expect wholesale changes from the side that beat San Marino 5-0 comfortably. With their qualifying group consisting of teams like Poland and Hungary, England cannot afford to let their guards down. With Poland drawing Hungary, a victory over Albania puts England in a comfortable position. Andorra are level on points with England following a 1-0 win over Andorra and they will be eager to make lives difficult for their neighbours on home turf. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Field After Being Robbed off a Winning Goal During Serbia vs Portugal Match in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Albania will be looking to opt for a 3-4-3 formation with Keidi Bare and Klaus Gjasula as the central defensive midfielders. Qazim Laci occupies the space behind the forward line and Albania will hope the talented no 10 gets to dominate possession. Rey Manaz, who plays for Barcelona B, is likely to lead the attack for the hosts with Sokol Cikalleshi besides him. Holi 2021 Wishes: Real Madrid, Manchester United Greet Indian Fans on the Occasion of Festival of Colours.

England captain Harry Kane returns to the starting eleven with Manchester City duo Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden occupying the other two places in a front three. Declan Rice is the key man in the centre for the Three Lions with Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount slotting in on the left. Harry Maguire and John Stones will be trusted with keeping the Albanian attackers at bay.

When is Albania vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Albania vs England match in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will be played on March 28 (Sunday) at the Arena Kombetare in Albania. The game is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Albania vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Albania vs England on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Albania vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Albania vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online. Albania and England last met way back in 2001 with the latter winning the game comfortably. England will likely dominate the match and secure a comfortable victory.

