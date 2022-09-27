With the return of international football, Argentina take on Jamaica in a friendly fixture. The clash will be played on September 28, 2022 (early Wednesday morning) at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey as both teams aim for positive performances. Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Jamaica, International Friendly 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Trains With Argentina National Team Ahead Of Friendly Match With Jamaica (See Pics).

Argentina are undefeated in their last 34 games in all competitions and are coming off a brilliant 3-0 win over Honduras in their latest friendly. The Albiceleste will be aiming to continue this run and produce another brilliant display. Meanwhile, Jamaica haven't won any of their last three previous three fixtures and face a tough task. Argentina 3-0 Honduras, International Friendly: Lionel Messi Nets Stunning Brace As Albiceleste Continue Undefeated Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Argentina vs Jamaica, International Friendly Football Match, Time and Schedule

Argentina vs Jamaica will take place on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday) with the football match kick-off time being 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey

Argentina vs Jamaica, International Friendly Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

There are no official broadcasters for Argentina vs Jamaica international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the ARG vs JAM live telecast on their TV sets.

Argentina vs Jamaica, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Argentina vs Jamaica friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both the teams.

