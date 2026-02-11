Arkadag vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Saudi giants Al-Nassr face a historic trip to Turkmenistan today as they take on FK Arkadag in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16. The match, hosted at the Ashgabat Olympic Stadium, sees a dominant Al-Nassr side—who finished the group stage with a perfect record—looking to secure a comfortable away lead. Global interest remains high for this inaugural knockout fixture between the two clubs. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Arkadag vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?.

Arkadag vs Al-Nassr Kick-off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

Venue: Ashgabat Olympic Stadium

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

How to Watch Arkadag vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans in India have multiple options to follow the continental action live:

Live Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming exclusively on FanCode. The platform holds the digital rights for AFC club competitions in India for the 2025–2028 cycle.

Telecast: While FanCode is the primary digital home, unfortunately live telecast viewing option is not available on TV channels in India. Cristiano Ronaldo at 41: How Many Goals Does He Need for 1,000?.

Arkadag vs Al-Nassr Overview

While Al-Nassr enters the match as heavy favourites, the Turkmenistani champions, FK Arkadag, have proved resilient at home. Arkadag qualified as runners-up from Group B and are currently unbeaten in their domestic league. Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus has rested several key starters for this trip, including Sadio Mans and Marcelo Brozovic, giving the hosts a potential opening to cause a major continental upset.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).