Arsenal would be aiming to continue their scintillating start in the Premier League this season when they face Aston Villa on Thursday, September 1. The match would be played at the Emirates Stadium and is slated to start at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). On a high, after clinching four consecutive wins, the Gunners would be brimming with confidence. And why not? They are the only team in the Premier League to have had a 100% record this season and one has to applaud Mikel Arteta for his work with the London side. The hosts would aim for a fifth win, which would keep them at the top of the Premier League 2022-23 points table. Fulham 2-1 Brighton, Premier League 2022-23: Aleksandar Mitrovic Shines as The Cottagers Clinch Narrow Win (Watch Video Highlight)

The story however, is very different for Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard's side have some impactful additions but so far, they have cut a sorry figure for themselves. Out of four matches, they have won only one match and are languishing in the 16th spot on the points table. It would take a massive effort from them to derail Arsenal on their home turf but they must believe that they can pull it off. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details.

When is Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Aston Villa Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on August 31, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Aston Villa match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Aston Villa match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).