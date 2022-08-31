Fulham won 2-1 against Brighton in a nail biting contest at Premier League 2022-23 today at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic starred for the home side as he netted a superb strike after Dunk scored an own goal. Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back for the visitors in the second half from the penalty spot. It was the first defeat for Brighton this season.

Watch EPL goal video highlight:

