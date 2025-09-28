Aston Villa vs Fulham Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Aston Villa will be hoping to secure their first victory of the English Premier League campaign when they take on Fulham at home this evening. The club is 18th in the points table, something incomprehensible for the fans and team management considering they were battling it out for the Champions League spot last term. Manager Unai Emery will need to sort out things quickly and try and help his side turnaround the fortunes. Opponent Fulham are 9th and heads into the game on the back of two wins, which gives them confidence. Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool, Premier League 2025–26: Eddie Nketiah’s Late Strike Helps Eagles Hand Arne Slot’s Men First Defeat of EPL Season

Aston Villa are missing a key player in Amadou Onana, who is struggling with a hamstring problem. Ollie Watkins will play the lone striker up top with Harvey Elliot as the playmaker behind him. Jadon Sancho and Morgan Rogers will bring their creativity out wide to create chances for the forward line. Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn should form the double pivot in central midfield.

Fulham will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Rodrigo Muniz as the focal point in attack. Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic will sit deep and try to cover the backline allowing Josh King to play as the advanced attacking midfielder. Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson will be the wide attackers and the duo have a key role to play in this game both offensively and defensively.

Aston Villa vs Fulham Match Details

Match Aston Villa vs Fulham Date Sunday, September 28 Time 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Villa Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Aston Villa vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

On the lookout for their maiden EPL win this season, Aston Villa will square off against Fulham in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, September 28. The Aston Villa vs Fulham EPL match will be played at Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham. The EPL football match will start at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Aston Villa vs Fulham live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Select 1 TV channel. For Aston Villa vs Fulham online viewing options, read below. Tottenham Hotspur 1–1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Premier League 2025–26: Joao Palhinha Strikes in Stoppage Time As Spurs Play Out Draw Against Wolves (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Aston Villa vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Aston Villa lack the belief at the moment but this game could be the one where the things change for the good.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).