Eddie Nketiah scored a late goal to help Crystal Palace defeat Liverpool 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 28. Crystal Palace took the lead as early as the ninth minute through Ismaila Sarr, who found the back of the net from close range. Courtesy of that strike, Crystal Palace remained ahead by a 1-0 margin at half-time. And it wasn't until the 87th minute that Liverpool drew level. Federico Chiesa, who was subbed on by Arne Slot in place of Florian Wirtz in the 74th minute, netted from a cross and that strike saw the game open up once again with all three outcomes possible. And it was a Crystal Palace win in the end, with Eddie Nketiah pouncing on a long throw from Marc Guehi and scoring from close range. This was Liverpool's first defeat of EPL 2025-26 and Crystal Palace remained the only unbeaten team in the Premier League this season. Brentford 3-1 Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26: Benjamin Sesko Scores For First Time in EPL But Red Devils Suffer Defeat in London.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Result

That ending 🤯 Crystal Palace hand Liverpool their first defeat of the season 🦅 pic.twitter.com/fPy8fJDbtp — Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2025

Crystal Palace Extend Unbeaten EPL Run

Crystal Palace are the only team who remain unbeaten this season after defeating Liverpool 👏 They haven't lost in 12 Premier League matches, last tasting defeat in April 📈 pic.twitter.com/CQbE0X9JHz — Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2025

