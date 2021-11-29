Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are in great form this season but the defending English champions are still looking for a striker to fill the spot left by Sergio Aguero, who moved to Barcelona in the summer. The Manchester outfit have adapted well to the lack of a recognised center forward in their team but are weighing up a move for Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema. Vinicius Junior Scores Late Screamer to Take Real Madrid to 2-1 Win Over Sevilla in La Liga 2021-22.

According to a report from El Nacional, Manchester City have identified Karim Benzema as their top priority and are working on a move for the Real Madrid forward. The Manchester side have been linked with the Frenchman in the past and are hoping to add the striker to their ranks after the exit of record scorer Sergio Aguero.

It is understood that a move for the Frenchman will not be possible in January as Real Madrid are unlikely to part ways with their top scorer mid-season but a deal is likely to happen next summer as Karim Benzema’s contract with the Los Blancos expires in 2023 and with the Spanish giants hoping to land Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, the 33-year-old might look for an exit.

However, Real Madrid Florentino Perez is not keen on parting ways with their striker if 12 years so a high transfer fee might be needed to change his stance. But given its Manchester City, they will not have any issues meeting Los Blancos’ demands for the French forward.

Karim Benzema has been at Real Madrid for over 12 years after joining from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2009. He has made over 575 appearances, scoring 295 goals and assisting 181 times across all competitions along with winning four Champions League trophies, three LaLiga titles and two Spanish Cups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).