Manchester United will look to continue their positive run of results when they take on Aston Villa in the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Manchester City 2–1 Fulham, Premier League 2022–23: Last Minute Erling Haaland Goal Gives Manchester City Narrow Win Over Fulham.

Manchester United have made a charge towards the top four and can move into the Champions League places with a win tonight. The Reds are undefeated in five league games and are looking to build on that run. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are involved in a relegation battle and will need a positive result to move away from the drop zone.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. The game will be held on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester United match.

