Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Atletico Madrid will take on Athletic Bilbao in the latest round of La Liga fixtures. The match will be played at San Mames Stadium on June 14, 2020 (Sunday). This will be the team’s first game since the coronavirus enforced break and they will be hoping to get in the strides as quickly as possible. Meanwhile, fans searching for love streaming details of Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid can scroll down below. Mallorca 0–4 Barcelona, La Liga 2019–20 Result: Lionel Messi on Target As League Champions Make Winning Return.

Oscar De Marcos’ men are in 10th in the team standings and with the likes of Valencia and Getafe dropping points in their games, a win will put them back in the hunt for European places. Iker Muniain is once again available after his injury and will be pushing for a place in the starting XI. Diego Simeone will have to do without Vrsaljiko and Vitolo who are out injured while Joao Felix will not be available through suspension.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 14, 2020 (Sunday) and will be played at the San Mames Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to catch the live action of Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid match in La Liga 2019-20 as there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will, however, be live-streamed on the official Facebook page of La Liga. Fans can log into Facebook and visit the La Liga FB page to watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid live match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).