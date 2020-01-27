ATK FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of ATK vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK vs NorthEast United (Photo Credits: ISL)

ATK will aim for the top spot while NorthEast United will search for their first win in 7 matches when both these teams meet in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at Kolkata. ATK vs NorthEast United match is ISL 6 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on January 27, 2020 (Monday). ATK, two-time champions in the ISL, ran out comfortable 3-0 winners when they played NorthEast earlier in the season and will hope to complete a double against a side low on morale, self-confidence and plagued by injuries. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates of ATK vs NEUFC match in ISL 219-20, should scroll down for all information. ATK FC Vs NorthEast United FC - Live Football Score.

NorthEast United’s last victory came against Hyderabad in October last year. Since then Robert Jarni’s side has lost four times, which includes the 0-3 loss to ATK, and drawn thrice in seven games. The Highlanders have lost Asamoah Gyan to a knee injury and although forward Andrew Keogh and midfielder Simon Lundevall have been roped-in as injury replacements to halt the slump, they are yet to make an appearance. ATK vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20.

For ATK, coach Antonio Habas will be absent from the sidelines as the Spanish gaffer is suspended from touchline following his tussle with Kerala Blasters coaching staff two matches ago. David Williams is also a concern for the third-placed team despite ATK informing that the forward was fit to play. His absence has, however, not been a concern for the two-time ISL winners with ATK with the Indian contingent stepping up with goals.

When is ATK vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2019-20 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium on January 27, 2020 (Monday). ATK vs NEUFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live telecast of ATK vs NorthEast United ISL 6 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to catch the live telecast of ATK vs NEUFC match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the official OTT outlet of Star Network, will be live streaming the ATK vs NorthEast United match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can follow the match live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of ATK vs NEUFC ISL 2019-20 match.

Despite beginning the season on a high, NorthEast United find themselves second from bottom with only 11 points after 11 games and two victories. ATK from two matches more have 24 points and can climb to the top with a win.