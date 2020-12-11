ATK Mohun Bagan’s winning run in the Indian Super League came to a surprising end against Jamshedpur but given the quality team they are, the Kolkata-based club will be looking to get back to old self against Hyderabad. Manager Antonio Habas speaking to the media ahead of the game lay emphasis on every member of the squad to chip in with its contribution considering a long season ahead. This may point to some changes in their starting eleven this evening. Opponents Hyderabad are 7th in the league and yet to lose a game this season. With two draws in their last two games, their defence is looking good. ATK Mohun Bagan versus Hyderabad FC will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Roy Krishna has bagged 4 out of the 5 goals scored by Mohun Bagan this season, which just tells us about the importance of the striker in the team. Edu Garcia looked a bit off the pace against Jamshedpur and it is important for ATK that the Spaniard is in form. David Williams has found game time difficult to come by so far and he will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh have been rock solid at the back for Hyderabad, one of the main reasons for the team rarely conceding. Their ability to break play and win aerials duals means they are in a good position to stop ATK’s swift attacks. There are problems in the forward area though with Aridane being the sole goal scorer. The likes of Halicharan Narzary must be much more involved to take some pressure of Aridane.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on December 11, 2020 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action of the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans unable to follow live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match on television can watch the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the BFC vs NEUFC match online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the action live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream. ATK Mohun Bagan are firm favourites for the game and could win the contest with a solitary goal margin.

