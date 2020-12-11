ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 24 if the Indian Super League 2020-21. ATKMB vs HFC clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on December 11, 2020 (Friday). Both teams have had a mixed start to their season and will be hoping to find some consistency. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Team in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan had their winning start to the season halted last time around as they were defeated 2-1 by Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC after win in their opening game, have played back-to-back draws. ATK still have a chance to go top of the table with a huge win while Hyderabad can move into the top four with all three points.

ATKMB vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper.

ATKMB vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingam (ATKMB) and Asish Rai (HFC) must be your defenders.

ATKMB vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Carl Mchugh (ATKMB), Joao Victor (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC) and Adil Khan (HFC) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Edu Garcia (ATKMB) and Aridane Santana (HFC) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs HFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingam (ATKMB), Asish Rai (HFC), Carl Mchugh (ATKMB), Joao Victor (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Adil Khan (HFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Edu Garcia (ATKMB) and Aridane Santana (HFC).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) must be your captain for this clash while Aridane Santana (HFC) can be selected as the captain of your ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

