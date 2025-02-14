It has been yet another disappointing campaign for Hyderabad in the Indian Super League with the team languishing at 12th in the points table. Only bottom side Mohammedan SC are worse off than them and the club will hope to end the campaign on a high. They face Odisha in an away tie this evening and it should be a quality affair considering Hyderabad have lost just once in the last five matches. They head into the contest on the back of a 3-1 win over Mohammedan in the last match. Odisha are seventh but have lost a way a bit recently, struggling to secure victories. Odisha versus Hyderabad will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: NorthEast United FC Climbs To Fourth Spot After Historic Win Over Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha will be without the services of Rahul KP for this game as he is suspended. With Roy Krishna ruled out of the campaign, Odisha have missed his presence in the final third. Hugo Boumous will be the one controlling the tempo of the game in attack. Diego Mauricio will be the target man up front for the home side.

Hyderabad will have everyone fit and available for the game and this is a positive. Edmilson Correia will play the lone striker in the final third with Joseph Sunny as the playmaker. Andrei Alba and Ramhlunchhunga will shoulder the midfield responsibilities, and the duo will look to sit back and break the opposition's passing lines. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC Eye Seventh Win Against Hyderabad, Aim to Keep Alive Playoff Hopes.

When is Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Odisha FC will take on Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2024-25 on Friday, February 14. The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC match is set to be played at the Kalinga Stadium in New Zealand and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. However, there are changes in the ISL 2024-25 live telecast post the Jio-Star merger. The Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus (Malayalam commentary) TV channels. For Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Odisha at home should do enough to secure a key win here.

