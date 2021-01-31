ATK Mohun Bagan will be pitting their wits against Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But prior to that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. The last time the two teams met each other in the first leg of the tournament, ATK Mohun Bagan walked away with 1-0 win. It was Roy Krishna who stunned the fans with an amazing goal and took the team to a superb win. ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Ever since the two have had quite a contrasting fortune. The ATK Mohun Bagan is placed on number two of the ISL 2020-21 points table, whereas the Kerala Blasters FC are yet to shine in the tournament. KBFC is placed on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 15 points in their kitty. Out of 14 games played by the team, they have won three matches, lost five and six of them ended with a draw. Now let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Furtado Stadium in Goa. The game will be played on January 31 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the ATKMB v KBFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

