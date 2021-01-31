ATK Mohun Bagan is all set to take on the Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL 2020-21 match. Now, in this article, we shall speak about the Dream11 predictions for goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for the game. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. ATKMB‘s confidence is sky-high as they are placed on number two of the ISL 2020-21 of the points table. They have 24 points in their kitty. Whereas Kerala Blasters FC is placed on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 15 points. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table.

They have had a forgettable season so far in the ISL 2020-21 with three wins and five loses. Six of their games ended with a draw. The last time the two teams met each other in the ISL 2020-21 match the Mariners walked away with a 1-0 win. Back then it was Roy Krishna scored a goal and led the team to a stunning win. Out of the last five outings that the ATKMB has had, the team lost a couple of them and won two. One game ended with a draw. Whereas, Kerala Blasters have been unbeaten in their last five outings. The team won two and three of them ended with a loss. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 team below:

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy side.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB) and Prabir Das (ATKMB) should be selected as the three defenders for this side.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Javi Hernandez (ATKMB), Michael Soosairaj (ATKMB), Nongdamba Naorem (KBFC) and Edu Garcia (ATKMB) will be picked as the five midfielders.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Gary Hooper (KBFC) should be selected as the two forwards.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Javi Hernandez (ATKMB), Michael Soosairaj (ATKMB), Nongdamba Naorem (KBFC), Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Gary Hooper (KBFC).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Kerala Blasters striker Gary Hooper (KBFC) can be made the vice-captain of this fantasy side for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).