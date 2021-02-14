NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC will lock horns in Match No. 93 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Sunday (February 14). Both teams had entirely different campaigns this season which makes NorthEast United FC firm favourites for this fixture. Unbeaten in their last six games, NorthEast United are fifth in the team standings with 24 points in 17 games. On the other hand, Odisha are reeling at the last spot with nine points in 16 outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for NEUFC vs OFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The Highlanders have been impressive in this competition, and with the race for top four intensifying, they would be raring to register a win in the upcoming game. They come into this fixture on the back of two consecutive draws. On the other hand, Odisha are winless in their last seven games and upsetting the Highlanders would be a daunting task for them. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team for this fixture.

NEUFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subhasish Roy (NEUFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

NEUFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Jacob Tratt (OFC), Rakesh Pradhan (OFC) and Steven Taylor (OFC) must be your defenders.

NEUFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC) and Bradden Inman (OFC) must be your midfielders.

NEUFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Deshorn Brown (NEUFC) and Diego Mauricio (OFC) must be your forwards.

NEUFC vs OFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Subhasish Roy (NEUFC), Jacob Tratt (OFC), Rakesh Pradhan (OFC), Steven Taylor (OFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Cole Alexander (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Bradden Inman (OFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC), Diego Mauricio (OFC)

Diego Mauricio (OFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Deshorn Brown (NEUFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).