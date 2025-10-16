UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid will host Manchester United in their latest fixture of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The Madrid-based club started their European campaign with a 0-6 victory over St Polten but their happiness was short lived as they were thumped 0-6 by Barcelona in their last match. There is plenty of improvement that they will have to bring into their game in order to stay competitive in the continental showdown. Manchester United on the other hand are looking good with a big win over Everton and prior to that had also defeated Valerenga in their European opener. Brazilian Model Anna Silva Calls Real Madrid Footballer Vinicius 'Sex Maniac', Alleges Los Blancos Star of Sending Her Inappropriate Pictures.

Sheila Guijarro, Rosa Otermin, Carmen Menayo, and Macarena Portales are the players missing out for Atletico Madrid due to injuries. Synne Jensen could be drafted back into the starting eleven after being dropped in the defeat to Barcelona. Lauren and Silvia Lloris in defence have their task cut out as they look to get back their rhythm. Giovana will be the lone striker up top with Vilde Bøe Risa, Xènia Pérez, and Gabriela García as the central midfielders.

Manchester United’s injury absentee includes Millie Turner and Celine Bizet. Elisabeth Terland will be the central striker for the visitors with Melvine Malard and Fridolina Rolfö creating chances from the wings. Hinata Miyazawa is the defensive midfielder with the task to sit back and shield the backline. Ella Toone and Lisa Naalsund will look provide the attacking impetus in the central areas.

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Thursday, October 16 Time 10:15 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

AS Roma will host Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 16. The Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United match will be played at Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcalá de Henares in Madrid and will start at 10:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated: Bayern Munich Moves to Top Spot, Real Madrid Second.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 69 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Manchester United will feel they are much more balanced side than their opponents and should secure a 0-1 win.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).