Fresh off their win against Barcelona, Bayern Munich will be looking to return to winning ways in Bundesliga when they travel to take on Augsburg in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the WWK Arena in Ausburg on September 17, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Bayern Munich Beat Barcelona 2-0 to Spoil Robert Lewandowski's Return in UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Encounter.

Bayern Munich have struggled in the Bundesliga in recent weeks as they have drawn three consecutive games and find themselves two points off the top spot. However, Julian Nagelsmann's team will be aiming to reach the summit with a win. Meanwhile, Augsburg have won two of their six games and will be aiming to register back-to-back victories.

When is Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2022-23 will take place on September 17, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the WWK Arena in Augsburg and is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch live telecast the Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Network channels as they are the official broadcasters of Bundesliga 2022-23 in the country. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or other Sony Sports channels to catch the live action on their TV sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Augsburg vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. So fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Augsburg vs Bayern Munich match.

