Denmark defeated Austria 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League encounter. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Jens Stryger Larsen scored for Denmark while for Austria, the lone goal came from Xaver Schlager.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2022 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).