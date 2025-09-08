Greece vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Greece are high on confidence after their 5-1 victory over Belarus in their Group C opener of the 2026 World Cup qualifier. Next up for them is a home tie against Denmark, wherein a win for them will consolidate their position at the top of the points table. The 2004 European Champions have failed to make it to the World Cup in the 2018 and 2022 edition and they will do anything in their might to try and qualify for the 2026 edition. Opponents Denmark are heading into the game on the back of a draw against Scotland and they will be keen to return to winning ways here. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Greece will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Vangelis Pavlidis leading the attacking line. Anastasios Bakasetas will be the playmaker, slotting in behind the lone striker. Both these players scored in the last game and will be high on confidence. Dimitrios Kourmpelis and Christos Zafeiris will form the double pivot in central midfield. Greece has everyone fit and available for this game, which is a positive.

Denmark could call upon Rasmus Hojlund in the starting eleven to try out a different attacking combination. Mikkel Damsgaard is the key attacking midfielder in this team and his role will be to bring the forward in the gameplay. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is the defensive midfielder with the main task of breaking up opposition play.

Greece vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Greece vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Tuesday, September 9 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Greece vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Greece National Football Team will be up against the Denmark National Football Team in what promises to be a fascinating contest in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday, September 9. The Greece vs Denmark match is set to be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Greece vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Greece vs Denmark live telecast will be on the Sony Ten 5 SD/HD channels. For Greece vs Denmark online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Greece vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Greece vs Denmark live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Greece at home should create chances in this tie but it will be Denmark who could snatch a victory.

