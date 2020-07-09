Manchester United will lock horns with Aston Villa in their upcoming encounter of English Premier League 2019-20. The encounter will be played at the Villa Park in Aston on Friday (July 10). Manchester have enjoyed a great run since the resumption of the season as they convincingly won four of their five encounters while their encounter against Tottenham ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Aston Villa displayed great resilience against table leaders Liverpool in their last encounter but went onto lose the game 0-2. Meanwhile, fans, looking for the best tips to choose goal-keeper, midfielders, defenders and forwards for AVL Vs MUN game, can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Raul Jimenez Transfer News Update: Manchester United Tipped to Sign Wolves Striker.

The Red Devils, who are currently placed at the fifth position in team standings with 55 points, will be eyeing to make their way to the top four. A thumping victory against Aston Villa will give them three points and they will be just one point behind Leicester City. Speaking of Aston Villa, the home side doesn’t have much to play for. However, they are playing at their home ground and must look to upset Manchester United. Now, let’s look at the ideal dream11 team of the game.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manchester United star David de Gea (MUN) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy match.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) has shown great form and has been registering assists. United captain and centre-back Harry Maguire (MUN) and Luke Shaw (MUN) should be the other defenders picked.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – United midfield duo Bruno Fernandes (MUN) is a must pick in midfield. Aston Villa’s Jake Grealish (AVL), John McGinn (AVL) and Douglas Luiz (AVL) can be the other picks in midfield.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Trezeguet (AVL), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) should lead the attack.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United, EPL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: David de Gea (MUN), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Jake Grealish (AVL), John McGinn (AVL), Douglas Luiz (AVL), Trezeguet (AVL), Anthony Martial (MUN), Marcus Rashford (MUN)

Bruno Fernandes (MUN) should be picked as the captain of your team while his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka (MUN) can be named as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).