Manchester United are playing free-flowing attacking football since Premier League’s restart from coronavirus suspension. Despite scoring at will in recent matches, the record English champions are looking to strengthen their attacking line-up for next season and are linked with several players such as Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz. And Mexico manager believes that Wolves striker Raul Jimenez will be a perfect fit for the club. Paul Scholes Urges Manchester United to Buy a Pacy Defender to Partner Harry Maguire.

Raul Jimenez moved to the Premier League in the summer of 2018 and since his arrival has been one of the best forwards in the competition. Initially, on loan from Benfica, the 29-year-old made move permanent at the start of the season and has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Wolves as they battle for a top-four finish. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Jesse Lingard Must Show Form to Extend Stay at Old Trafford.

The Mexican international has been tipped to secure a big move in the summer and Mexico national team manager Gerardo Martino has backed the forward to join Manchester United next year as there is an empty spot in the squad for a proper number nine.

‘Looking at it from the outside today I cannot see a specialist number nine like Raul at United,’ the Mexico boss told ESPN. ‘There are many forwards like [Marcus] Rashford, [Anthony] Martial and the boy who now plays as a right-winger, [Mason] Greenwood, but since Romelu Lukaku left I can't see a pure number nine like Raul.’ He added.

'We who see it from the outside, you [the journalist] and even me, always have the idea that a player has to aim for more and how good it would be for him to go to play for Manchester United,' the 57-year-old said further.

Several clubs across Europe such are interested in acquiring the services of the Mexican but nothing official has been confirmed yet as he remains focused on the job at hand at Wolves.

