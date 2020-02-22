BAR vs EIB Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for FC Barcelona vs Eibar Football Match

Messi in Action Against Eibar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona (BAR) will host relegation strugglers Eibar (EIB) in a La Liga 2019-20 match. BAR vs EIB match will be played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 22, 2020 (Saturday). This will be Barcelona’s second consecutive league match at home and with a win over third-placed Getafe in their last encounter they will once again look for all three points in this encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Barcelona vs Eibar in La Liga 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi Hails Predatory Striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Talks About Playing Alongside Former Real Madrid Star.

The two teams met earlier in the season with the defending Spanish champions coming out on top with a 3-0 win courtesy of goals from Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Eibar are struggling this season and are just three points away from the top zone and need to produce a result which they haven’t manage in the last eleven meetings and beat Barcelona in the league. Lionel Messi Talks About Lashing Out at Barcelona’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal

Barcelona, on the other hand, have cut the point’s gat between them and Real Madrid to one with a win last weekend and will be hopeful of leap-frogging above their rivals with a victory in this match. If things go according to the plan for the Catalan giants new signing Martin Braithwaite might make his debut for the club. Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award, Thanks His Teammates and Family (See Post).

Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) should be your keeper for this match.

Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – You should ideally go for three defenders and they should be Gerard Pique (BAR), Junior Firpo (BAR) and Anaitz Arbilla (EIB).

Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Pedro Leon (EIB) should be your vice-captain for this match. The other players in your midfield must be Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Ansu Fati (BAR) and Papakouli Diop (EIB).

Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) should be your captain while the remaining players in your team must be Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Sergi Enrich (EIB).

Barcelona vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) (GK), Gerard Pique (BAR), Junior Firpo (BAR), Anaitz Arbilla (EIB), Pedro Leon (EIB), Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Ansu Fati (BAR), Papakouli Diop (EIB), Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Sergi Enrich (EIB).

The encounters between the teams have been fairly one-sided so far with Barcelona winning 10 out of 11 and drawing just once and have won all of the last five games played at the Nou Camp scoring 19 goals in total. Since the appointment of Setien, Barcelona have gained momentum and will look to continue that against Eibar.