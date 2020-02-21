Lionel Messi Hails Predatory Striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Talks About Playing Alongside Former Real Madrid Star

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been the biggest stars in the current generation. The two players have always been at par with each other and very often we see their fans comparing both players. However, the fans cannot come up with a concrete answer of who among the two is better. The two players have maintained that they are healthy rivals. Messi has now hailed predator Ronaldo and has elaborately spoken about playing alongside Real Madrid star. He further went on to say that Ronaldo scores a goal at the slightest of chances. Lionel Messi Talks About Lashing Out at Barcelona’s Sporting Director Eric Abidal, Says, ‘We Will Have to Wait to See if It Is True or Not’

The journalist further asked him if the two played in one team would he pass the ball to CR7 to which Messi said that CR7 is a predatory striker. Messi was also not surprised by the fact that the former Real Madrid player was scoring goals. “If we played together I think I would pass the ball to him, yes … Real without Ronaldo has lost many goals, but it was obvious it would happened. Not only goals, but Cristiano also brings many other things. If a team loses a player who scored 50 goals per season, it’s noticeable. Real Madrid has great players, but Cristiano scores 50 goals per season.”

Leo Messi had also spoken about the social media controversy which had marred Barcelona in the previous weeks. He admitted that strange things are happening in the camp and he was a bit surprised with Ernesto Valverde being sacked. Messi further said that they will have to wait and watch to see if the things the management claimed are true or not.