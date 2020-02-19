Lionel Messi Reacts After Winning Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award, Thanks His Teammates and Family (See Post)

Lionel Messi With Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award (Photo Credits: Instagram/@leomessi)

Lionel Messi added yet another individual award to his already impressive resume as he was named Sportsman of the Year at the Laureus Sports Awards gala. The ceremony was held at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany on February 17, 2020 (Monday). The Argentine superstar shared the honour with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, who races for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. This was the first time in the history that the ‘Laureus World Sportsman of the Year’ award was shared by two individuals while Messi became the first footballer to win it. Lionel Messi Named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year, Becomes First Footballer to Receive This Honour.

After winning the prestigious honour, Lionel Messi took to social media to thank everyone who helped him over the years especially his teammates and family. ‘It was a real honour to receive the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award’ said Lionel Messi. ‘These individual distinctions would be impossible without the help and hard work of my teammates, family, friends and everyone who follows me.’ The current Barcelona captain added. Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Winning Laureus Sporting Moment 2000-2020 Award, Dedicates It to India.

See Post

Lionel Messi continues to make history, as he became the first football player to win the prestigious honour while also becoming the first player from a team sport to receive it. The Argentine already had an impressive 2019, winning the Ballon d’Or, FIFA’s Best Player, the Golden Boot and the Pichichi award.

Lionel Messi's Speech

"I am honoured to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport." Felicidades Lionel Messi 🙌#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/Qt7UDTpFya — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

The Barcelona man won this award ahead of the likes of Rafael Nadal, Tiger Woods, Marc Marquez and Eliud Kipchoge. Speaking of the different awards at the gala, Sachin Tendulkar’s victory lap post 2011 WC was named as the best sporting moment of the last two decades while Simone Biles was adjudged as the Sportswoman of the Year.