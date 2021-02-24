Barcelona will look to return back to winning ways when they host relegation-battling Elche in their next La Liga fixture. Barcelona are winless in their last two matches after being beaten by Paris Saint-Germain and held by Cadiz at home. The draw to newly-promoted Cadiz has left Ronald Koeman’s side eight points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid and five behind champions Real with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the BAR vs ELC match should scroll down for all details. Clement Lenglet Breaks Down in Front of Fans After Barcelona’s Horrendous Show Against Cadiz (Watch Video).

Despite another humiliating defeat in the UEFA Champions League knockouts, Barcelona are unbeaten in 17 matches in La Liga. But the 1-1 draw against Cadiz ended their seven-match winning run in the league. Koeman will want to start winning again after a loss and a draw in their last two games. But Barcelona will also have an eye on the Copa del Rey semi-final and the return leg of the UCL last 16 clash against PSG, who beat them 4-1 at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi Extends Support to Ronaldinho After Former Barcelona Star's Mother Passes Away (See Post).

Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Marc- Andre ter Stegen (BAR) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gonzalo Verdu (ELC), VJuniro Firpo (BAR) and Antonio Barragan (ELC) will be selected as the three defenders.

Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Emiliano Rigoni (ELC), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Raul Guti (ELC) and Pedri Gonzalez (BAR) will be picked as the four midfielders.

Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Guido Carrillo (ELC) and Martin Brathwaite (BAR) will play as the three forwards.

Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21, Drea11 Team Prediction: Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Gonzalo Verdu (ELC), VJuniro Firpo (BAR), Antonio Barragan (ELC), Emiliano Rigoni (ELC), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Raul Guti (ELC), Pedri Gonzalez (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Guido Carrillo (ELC) and Martin Brathwaite (BAR).

Lionel Messi should be made the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while we can pick Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as the vice-captain for the Barcelona vs Elche La Liga match.

