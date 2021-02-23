Barcelona had been attacked on social media after their dismal show against Cadiz in La Liga 2021. The match ended with a 1-1 draw. The result of the game was quite unexpected for the fans. Post this, the Catalans have been reminded constantly about their poor outing against Cadiz. Not only the fans but also the players were quite sad about the dismal show. Now, here was Clement Lenglet was breaking down in tears after their poor show against Cadiz. The video is making rounds on social media. Jordi Alba Angry With Barcelona After 1-1 Draw Against Cadiz in La Liga 2021, Says ‘There’s No Excuse’.

Team Barcelona has been struggling for a while now. Prior to this, they lost to PSG in leg one of the Round of 16 of the Champions League 2021. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick and thus led the team to a stunning win as they hammered Catalan 4-1. Even the 1-1 draw against Cadiz was quite upsetting for the fans. Thus while leaving the stadium, Barcelona defender Clement could not contain his emotions and broke down. He was stopped for a while thus was spotted crying.

Lionel Messi gave an early lead to the team by converting a penalty into a goal and then at 89th minute Alex Fernandes was the one who scored an equaliser. Prior to this, we told you that Barcelona had been trolled mercilessly while flaunting Lionel Messi's record on social media. Even Jordi Alba was very angry with the team after the shocking 1-1 draw. In the pst match interview he said that they were the ones to be blamed for the match result.

