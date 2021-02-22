Lionel Messi penned a heartfelt letter to former Barcelona team-mate and mentor Ronaldinho after the Brazilians mother, Dona Miguelina Eloi Assis dos Santos passed away earlier this week at the age of 71 due to COVID-19. Miguelina was hospitalised in Me de Dues Hospital in their hometown of Porto Alegre in December last year after testing positive for the virus. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Manchester City Deny Approaching Barcelona Captain Regarding Potential Transfer.

Following the news of Ronaldinho’s mother's passing, messages of condolences poured in for the former Barcelona No.10 and among them was the current Catalan skipper who took time after his team’s game to extend his support to the Brazilain during these tough times.

Barcelona's Post

O FC Barcelona envia os seus mais sinceros pêsames ao nosso eterno ídolo @10Ronaldinho pela perda da sua mãe. Descanse em paz, Dona Miguelina Elói Assis dos Santos. pic.twitter.com/waL6hZrWXf — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_br) February 21, 2021

‘Ronnie, I have no words, I can't believe it, Just sending you a lot of strength and a big hug to you and the family. I'm very sorry, RIP,’ the 33-year-old wrote on his Instagram story.

Ronaldinho had previously declared that his mother had contracted the virus and had been hospitalised prior to Christmas. The former Barcelona star had further added that his mother was in intensive care and was receiving the best possible treatment and he hoped that she can recover soon.

Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi shared a very special relationship both on and off the pitch as the Argentine was deemed as the Brazilian’s successor in Barcelona at that time. Ronaldinho had also provided the assist for Messi’s first official goal in Blaugrana colours.

