Luka Modric sealed a second-straight El Clasico win for Real Madrid after captain Sergio Ramos had put them ahead from the spot in the second half. Ramos’ penalty in the 63rd minute put Real Madrid 2-1 up after a frantic start to the clash in which both sides found the net within the opening 10 minutes. BAR 1-3 RMA, El Clasico, La Liga 2020-21 Highlights.

Federico Valverde opened the scoring for Real after Karim Benzema had pulled centre-back, Gerard Pique, out and played Valverde through on goal.

But Real’s lead lasted for all three minutes before Lionel Messi found Jordi Alba on an overlap run down the left channel and he found Ansu Fati with a low cross, which the 17-yar-old hammered home to create history.

