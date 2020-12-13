Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona will host Levante in their next fixture of La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Camp Nou on December 14 (Sunday Night). Under the guidance of new manager Ronald Koeman, the Catalan giants have been disappointing this season and will be raring to get a win under their belt. On the other hand, Levante either aren’t enjoying a great season, and their victory in the upcoming game is also highly unlikely. Notably, they are currently placed at the 17th place in the La Liga standings and are close to the relegation zone. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of BAR vs LET match. Barcelona Reaches Agreement With First-Team Players Over Another Wage Cut.

Nevertheless, the Valencia-based club thrashed Getafe 3-0 last weekend and will aim to put up a similar show this time around. Coming back to Barcelona, they never looked anyway near their prime this season and their 3-0 humiliating defeat against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League would have dented their morale even more. The Spanish giants are currently placed at ninth place in team standings and will not want to go any further down. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Levante match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on December 13, 2020 (Sunday Night). The clash will be held at Camp Nou and the game is scheduled to begin 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Barcelona vs Levante match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Barcelona vs Levante for free.

