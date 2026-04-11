Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Bengaluru FC are set to host their regional rivals, Kerala Blasters FC, in a highly anticipated Southern Derby today in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season. Scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST kick-off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters carries significant stakes for both sides, with the hosts chasing the league title and the visitors fighting for survival. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Andy Robertson Confirms Liverpool Departure After Nine Illustrious Years With Premier League Club.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 7:30 PM IST Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Digital Streaming FanCode (Subscription or Match Pass required) TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network

Match Preview

Bengaluru FC enter the contest with high confidence following a solid 2-0 away victory over FC Goa, a match in which veteran striker Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net. Currently positioned fourth with 14 points, a home win would propel the Blues closer to the league leaders and solidify their title push.

In stark contrast, Kerala Blasters FC are enduring a difficult campaign and are still searching for momentum. Under the guidance of newly appointed head coach Ashley Westwood, the team is desperate to secure their first victory of the season. With the threat of relegation looming under the league's updated format, the Blasters will be determined to secure crucial points against their southern rivals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).