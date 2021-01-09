Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online: SC East Bengal will look to extend its four-match unbeaten run when they play a beleaguered Bengaluru FC in their next ISL 2020-21 fixture on January 09 (Saturday). Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match in I-League will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Bengaluru FC, who started the season with six unbeaten matches, have lost their last three and recently sacked coach Carles Cuadret. BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Despite their losing-run, Bengaluru FC are still five points clear of SC East Bengal in the sixth place. Robbie Fowler-s East Bengal have seven points from nine matches and are ninth in the points table. They started the season with three consecutive defeats before a fighting draw against Jamshedpur with 10 men. But East Bengal followed it with another loss to Hyderabad. Since then, however, the side have gone unbeaten in their last four where they have drawn three and beaten Odisha FC.

When is Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on January 09 (Saturday). The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium and it is set to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs SCEB clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

