Bengaluru FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on December 28, 2020 (Monday). The teams have met six times in the competition and have similar head to head records. Both sides have registered two wins against the other with a couple of games ending in a draw. Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Both teams have made a decent start to their season and will be looking to continue that run. Bengaluru suffered their first defeat of the season last time around as newcomers ATK Mohun Bagan got the better of Carles Cuadrat’s amen. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur were also beaten in their last league game for the first time since the opening day by Goa. Both teams will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Ahead of the fixture, here are the match results of the last five encounters between the two teams.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC – January 19, 2020 – Bengaluru Won 2-0

Bengaluru dominated the game from start to finish and completely deserved their win. Erik Paartalu opened the scoring after just eight minutes in the game. The points were later secured by skipper Sunil Chhetri as his goal capped off a brilliant team display.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC – November 3, 2019 – Match Drawn 0-0

Jamshedpur FC had won their first two games in ISL 6 while Bengaluru had drawn both. The game ended in a goalless draw and goalkeepers Subrata Paul and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu were the heroes. They were just unbeatable on the day with both teams also guilty of squandering chances.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC – February 27 2019 – Jamshedpur Won 5-1

Thongkhosiem Haokip gave Bengaluru the lead in the 16th minute but Augustin Fernandes equalised against the run of play. Jamshedpur FC came out as a different team in the second half and hammered the would-be champions four goals in 7 minutes.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC – October 7, 2018 – Match Drawn 2-2

Nishu Kumar scored with a long-ranger in the final minute of first-half but Gourav Mukhi equalised for Jamshedpur nine minutes before time. Sunil Chhetri restored the lead with two minutes of regulation time remaining but Sergio Cidoncha ensured both teams shared a point each.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC – February 25, 2018 – Bengaluru Won 2-0

Both teams were in their debut season in the league. Miku put Bengaluru ahead from the spot in the 23rd minute and Sunil Chhetri doubled the lead 11 minutes later with Miku assisting him. Jamshedpur were clueless under Steve Coppell and failed to score.

