Imphal, Jul 30 (PTI) NEROCA FC snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw against 10-man TRAU FC in their Group E opener at the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup here on Wednesday.

The Imphal Derby lived up to its billing as Khunjamayum Raj Singh's second-half goal gave TRAU the lead, but a stoppage-time equaliser by Arunkumar Singh, denied them all three points in a fiercely contested encounter at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

The match kicked off with NEROCA FC pressing high and dictating tempo early on. Their first real chance came in the opening minutes when skipper Angom Kinesh Singh's shot was blocked by TRAU defender Rakesh, and Mark Harrison fired the rebound wide.

As the game progressed, TRAU came into the contest, finding their rhythm in midfield and enjoying a spell of possession, though both sides struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Despite flashes of attacking intent, neither side registered a shot on target in the first 30 minutes.

The second half began with the same ferocity. In the 47th minute, NEROCA's Roger Khuman saw his effort blocked, and further chances from Mark Harrison and Nongthongbam Japes, went wide of the mark.

It was TRAU who finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. Right-back Khunjamayum Raj Singh surged forward from near the corner flag and delivered what seemed like a cross, but the ball curled into the goal, glancing past NEROCA keeper Santosh Singh to give TRAU a 1-0 lead.

NEROCA tried to respond quickly, with Japes nearly through in the 62nd minute, but TRAU's defence, led by Dhananjoy Singh, held firm. Jackson Gomado had another go in the 68th minute, but his shot was again blocked by a resilient TRAU backline.

Drama unfolded in the 73rd minute when TRAU's Dhanachandra Mutum received a second yellow card and was sent off, leaving his side to play the remaining minutes with 10 men.

With the game heading into stoppage time, TRAU dropped deep to defend their slender lead. But NEROCA finally found the breakthrough in the 96th minute after a well-orchestrated build-up.

A cross from the left flank by Zlex was headed across goal by NFC player Waikhom to Arunkumar Singh, who timed his dive perfectly to nod the ball into the bottom corner and secure a dramatic late equaliser.

