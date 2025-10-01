UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Borussia Dortmund played out a fascinating 4-4 draw with Juventus in their opening game of the UEFA Champions League and next up for them is Spanish side Athletic Club at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund have started this season on a bright note as they are second in the German Bundesliga. They will hope to continue this momentum by securing their first victory in Europe. Opponents Athletic Club marked their return to the Champions League with a defeat at home to Arsenal and they can ill afford to fall further behind. Borussia Dortmund versus Athletic Club will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST.

Julien Duranville and Aaron Anselmino are unlikely to make the squad for Dortmund due to fitness issues while skipper Emre Can has already been ruled out. The home side will line up in a 3-4-3 formation with Serhou Guirassy leading the forward line. Karim Adeyemi and Maximilian Beier will use their pace to put pressure on the opposition backline. Marcel Sabitzer will be tasked with controlling the tempo of the game in central midfield.

Nico Williams will undergo a late assessment to determine his availability for Athletic Club. Alex Berenguer, Unai Egiluz, Mikel Vesga, and Benat Prados are the players that will miss out through fitness issues. Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Mikel Jauregizar will likely sit back and act as a cover for the defence in midfield. Gorka Guruzeta will need to hold the ball well in the finals third and get the other attackers involved.

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club Date Thursday, October 2 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Signal Iduna Park Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Borussia Dortmund will face Athletic Club in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Thursday, October 2. The Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club match is set to be played at Signal Iduna Park, and it is going to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel. For the Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club online viewing option, read below. La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Get Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Dortmund at home should have the cutting edge to secure a routine 2-1 win in this tie.

