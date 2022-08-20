In red-hot form after two wins in as many games, Arsenal will aim to add another three points to their kitty when they face newly promoted Bournemouth in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, August 20. The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth and is slated to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners have gotten off to one of their best starts to the Premier League in recent years and are looking hungry for more. New signing Gabriel Jesus has made an instant impact at the Emirates with a brace in their win over Leicester City. Gabriel Martinelli also found the net for the second consecutive time. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund Deny Talks With Manchester United Star

At the back, William Saliba has been rock solid. He did score an own goal in the last game but that does not take away the stability he has provided in defense. Bournemouth on the other hand, started off the season well, with a win over Aston Villa but then, fell to a 4-0 loss to Manchester City. They will be aiming to get back on track and recover from that defeat. But the task would be far from easy.

When is Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the Vitality Stadium. The game will be held on August 20, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Bournemouth vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Arsenal match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).