Cristiano Ronaldo posed with his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodrigues and son after winning the FIFA Special Award 2021 on Monday. Taking to Instagram, the Portuguese star shared a picture of him with his family and wrote, "Always with me."

See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)