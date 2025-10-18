Brighton vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Two teams who have been in the mid tier of English Premier League so far - Brighton and Newcastle United - will clash this evening, looking to gain some much needed momentum to push on. Brighton are 12th, level on points with 11th place Newcastle United and a win for either side can help them break into the top six depending on other results. Newcastle United also have Champions League football this term and manager Eddie Howe will be tested as the season enters its business end. Chelsea Manager Enzo Maresca Confirms Cole Palmer Out for Six Weeks With Groin Injury.

Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood, Solly March, and Brajan Gruda will not be available for selection for Brighton due to injuries. Kaoru Mitoma and Joel Veltman will be assessed prior to the game to determine their availability. Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari make up the midfield unit for the hosts and these workhorses will support Georginio Rutter to come up with the creative play as the no 10. Danny Welbeck leads the attack for Brighton in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall, and Yoane Wissa remain on the sidelines for Newcastle United.

Jacob Ramsey and Joelinton are not match fit but it will be interesting to see if they play some part in the game. Anthony Gordon is now a regular starter with England and he will be a key on the wings. Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga complete the from three for the visitors.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Match Details

Match Brighton vs Newcastle United Date Saturday, October 18 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue American Express Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Brighton vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Brighton will play host to Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, October 18. The Brighton vs Newcastle United EPL 2025-26 match is set to be played at American Express Stadium in Falmer and starts at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Brighton vs Newcastle United live telecast viewing option might be available on Star Sports Network TV. For Brighton vs Newcastle United online viewing options, read below. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Brighton vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Brighton vs Newcastle United Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Newcastle United have a poor record when it comes to facing Brighton and there is a possibility of it to continue in this game too.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).