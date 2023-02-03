Tenth placed Chelsea will be eager to bounce back in the English Premier League when they take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge. The Blues’ season has been marred by injuries to several key players but its owner has certainly compensated it by signing some of the biggest names in European football be it on loan or an outright signing. The financial might the club has displayed particularly in the winter transfer window has been outlandish and now it will be down to manager Graham Potter to get the best out of the team. Fulham’s ascent in the top half of the table has been hit by losses in their last two games but a seventh place in the points table just goes to show the brilliant form they have displayed in this campaign. Chelsea versus Fulham will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Enzo Fernandez Announced by Chelsea After Blues Break Bank to Acquire Argentina Midfielder for Premier League Record Fee.

Kai Havertz is set to lead the attack for the Blues with Joao Felix suspended and he will have Mason Mount playing as the no 10. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Hakim Ziyech on the wings should give the home side the much-needed pace and trickery on the wings while new signing Enzo Fernandez provides the much-needed balance in midfield. The experience of Thiago Silva will matter a lot in the backline with Fulham looking to counter.

Andreas Pereira has been instrumental in Fulham’s outstanding form this season and the former Manchester United man will be the key playmaker for the away side. Aleksandar Mitrovic will play as the striker and he can score a goal from a half chance. Harrison Reed is good at maintaining possession but his game will be tested against the might of Chelsea.

When is Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea will lock horns with Fulham on Saturday, February 04, 2023. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Chelsea and Fulham will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Fulham, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Fulham match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. However, they will have to take a subscription of the OTT platform to access it. Chelsea will be tested against Fulham as the visitors have the ability to score goals against the best of sides.

