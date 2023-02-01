Chelsea have announced the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The Blues have broken the bank and shelled out a whopping British record fee 106.8 million pounds ($131.46 million). Fernandez, who won the World Cup with Argentina, now is the most expensive player in the history of the Premier League. In a teaser video on social media, Chelsea announced the arrival of their latest recruit, who will boost their midfield. Chelsea Transfer News: Enzo Fernandez Becomes Most Expensive Premier League Transfer; the Blues Paid €121 Million for the Benfica Midfielder.

Chelsea Announce Enzo Fernandez

