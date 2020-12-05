Chelsea vs Leeds United, English Premier League Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Chelsea will look to extend their 15-match winning streak when they host Leeds United in their next Premier League 2020-21 fixture on December 06, 2020 (Sunday). Frank Lampard’s side have also seven of their last eight matches with the goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur their only winless match. They are placed third in the points table with 19 points from 10 games. Leeds United from the same number of matches and are 12th with 14 points.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have, however, rediscovered from lately and held Arsenal to a goalless draw while they beat Everton 1-0 in their last fixture. Jack Harrison, who suffered a knock in Leeds’ last match, is available after recovering from his leg injury while Diego Llorente is once again available. Ben Chilwell is the only doubt for Lampard’s Chelsea.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Leeds United FC match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played on December 06, 2020 (Saturday midnight). The match will be held at Stamford Bridge and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs Leeds united EPL match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans can follow the game live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Leeds United, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to follow the match live on television can catch live action online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Leeds United match. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of the match.

