Manchester City look like the firm favourites to lift another league title but Liverpool and Chelsea from the chasing pack will try and do everything in their might to stop the defending champions. The two teams meet at Stamford Bridge tonight with the result having potential ramifications on the title race. The Reds head into the game on the back of a defeat against Leicester City while Chelsea shipped in a late equaliser to continue their trend of dropping points. There is a genuine belief that the club which loses this game is out of the title race and this sets up for a fascinating encounter. Jurgen Klopp To Miss Liverpool vs Chelsea Fixture in Premier League After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

The whole Romelu Lukaku interview has cast a doubt on his selection for the game with manager Thomas Tuchel livid with the Belgian international’s unprofessionalism. With Timo Werner unavailable, Lukaku might well accept sanctions for now. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante have crucial role to play in the home team’s midfield as Liverpool look to press their opposition high. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount are the attacking no 10s in this side but they will need to be on top of their defensive game.

Jurgen Klopp is not part of the travelling squad for Liverpool after testing positive for COVID 19 while Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker are also suspected to have contacted the virus. Andy Robertson serves the last of his three game suspension for the Reds with Kostas Tsimikas taking his place in the starting eleven. Sadio Mane has been wasteful in front of goal off late and needs to improve his form. Diogo Jota should play down the middle with the brilliant Mo Salah on the right flank.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London. The game will be held on January 02, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs BrightonChelsea vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

Chelsea and Liverpool are short on confidence at the moment and the game is likely to end with a 1-1 scoreline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).